Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI App Using Her Name and Likeness

Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action against an AI app that used her name and likeness for an advertisement. The actress appeared in a 22-second ad posted on X(formally Twitter) by an AI image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar. Her representatives confirmed that she is not a spokesperson for the app and her attorney is handling the situation. The ad appeared on social media on October 28 and has since disappeared.

Messi Wins Ballon d'Or Again, Bonmati Takes Women's AwardLionel Messi has been crowned the Ballon d'Or winner for the men's category, while Aitana Bonmati won the women's award. Messi's impressive performance for Argentina in the Qatar World Cup earned him the prestigious title once again. Barcelona and Spain midfielder Bonmati had a successful season and was awarded the women's Ballon d'Or. Manchester City players dominated the top 10, with Erling Haaland finishing second. City was also named the men's team of the season. Read more ⮕

Watch: Squirrel hops on board train and takes seatThe tailed traveller runs down the aisle then jumps up to take his place alongside other passengers. Read more ⮕

Nojiri takes heart from Alonso after Super Formula title defeatTomoki Nojiri says he is taking heart from Fernando Alonso’s late-career renaissance in Formula 1 after his bid for a third consecutive Super Formula title fell short at Suzuka. Read more ⮕

Robert De Niro takes the stand to criticise ex-assistant's 'nonsense' lawsuitGraham Chase Robinson, who worked for the star between 2008 and 2019, claims the actor shouted at her, called her abusive names, and refused to give her a job reference when she quit. Read more ⮕

BP reports drop in profit and takes hit from US wind farmsThe oil giant said it had tried to renegotiate deals around three wind farms off the coast of New York, but was refused. Read more ⮕

