Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Chart-topping boyband JLS bring their 2024 Summer Hits Tour to the Yorkshire coast

Tickets go on general sale for the massive show at the 8,000-capacity venue at 10am on Friday November 3 from scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk. JLS – Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams – have sold more than six million records and two million concert tickets. They are the first X Factor act to win a prestigious BRIT Award, together with five MOBO Awards, four Digital Music Awards and three Urban Music Awards.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s Scarborough OAT venue programmer, said: “JLS are one of Britain’s biggest pop bands of the last 20 years, their comeback tour was massive, so it’s going to be another incredible night at this iconic venue.” JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic Beat Again shot straight to #1 - their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with Everybody In Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Air fares poised to increase as amount planes pay to fund air traffic control risesThe air traffic control operator said more money was needed to recover lost COVID-19 costs and invest in high quality service after August's air traffic control fault. Read more ⮕

The battle between open source and 'sort of' open source is as old as softwareThere's nothing new about HashiCorp leaving the principle behind Read more ⮕

Scarborough hotel ravaged by fire and storm to be demolishedScarborough's Marine Residence Hotel must be knocked down to keep people safe, the council says. Read more ⮕

Only Fools and Horses musical coming to Glasgow's Theatre RoyalA MUSICAL based on Only Fools and Horses is coming to Glasgow. Read more ⮕

Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Nottingham Theatre RoyalNottingham Operatic Society really outdid themselves this year, the show is a must watch this half term Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury chef to reopen Theatre Severn restaurant three years after last one closedA Shrewsbury chef is set to reopen the restaurant at Theatre Severn, more than three years since the last one closed. Read more ⮕