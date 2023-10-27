Scarborough Alpamare water park owner goes into administration

Local Democracy Reporting ServiceBenchmark Leisure Ltd, which runs Alpamare in Scarborough, announced earlier this month that the site had been temporarily closed.

Staff were also warned about the possibility of job losses due to the rising cost of running the site. In 2022, the firm still owed £7.8m of public money after receiving a loan of £9m from Scarborough Council in 2013.

Sir Robert Goodwill, Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has called for "a full forensic investigation" into the company's finances. Administrators for Benchmark said the situation was "complex" and several options, including the sale of the site in Scarborough's North Bay, were being considered, according to theThe £14m park opened in Scarborough's North Bay in 2016 and features indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides and a spa.The centre still owed £7. headtopics.com

Alpamare, Scarborough: Owner of Yorkshire coast waterpark enters administration seven years after it opened - as pools close and use of public money is questioned

