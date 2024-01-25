Scandalous Financial Revelations Shake Monaco's Royal Family

Monaco has always been the most glittering, scandal-prone jewel of the Mediterranean. But claims that its 'playboy' monarch, Prince Albert, kept a separate bank account to pay his former mistress and the children he's had out of wedlock - and of riotous spending by his wife Princess Charlene, with her family also on the payroll - are proving some of the most potentially damaging disclosures yet.

Devastating, detailed financial information has been provided by a former accountant, who spent more than two decades at the heart of the Monaco royal family, before being unceremoniously let go last year. Claude Palmero kept notes in a series of five fat notebooks, and excerpts from these have now made their way into two French newspapers. According to Palmero's notes, Princess Charlene, who at 45 is 20 years the Prince's junior and spent four months in a hospital in 2021/2 for 'deep fatigue', was routinely given an allowance of around £1.2 million a year - but still managed to overspen





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham City Council Requests 'Exceptional Financial Support' After Declaring Itself BankruptNottingham City Council has asked the Government for forms of ‘exceptional financial support’ after it effectively declared itself bankrupt at the end of November last year. The Labour-run authority took the extraordinary step of issuing a Section 114 notice on Wednesday, November 29, amid a £23m budget gap in the current financial year.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

West Ham and Newcastle interested in ChristensenWest Ham and Newcastle are interested in signing Christensen, but face difficulties due to financial restrictions.

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Reidvale Housing Association to Transfer Control to Places for People ScotlandReidvale Housing Association, a community-owned organization in Glasgow, is likely to transfer its stock to Places for People Scotland due to an uncertain financial future.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Newcastle United's 2022/23 Accounts RevealedThe accounts for Newcastle United's 2022/23 season have been made public, revealing the financial impact of the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium's ownership.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Capcom Accused of Adding New DRM to Older Games on PCCapcom is facing accusations from fans that it's quietly adding new DRM to its older games on PC, in what appears to be an attempt to crack down on the use of mods. A recent update to Resident Evil Revelations caused problems with mods, leading to a backlash from users.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Fujitsu's Horizon accounting system leads to wrongful convictions and suicidesBetween 2000 and 2015, 736 managers of local Post Office branches around Britain were criminally convicted of financial fraud when errors in Fujitsu's Horizon accounting system were to blame. Some spent time in prison and were left bankrupt. Six former Post Office subpostmasters caught up in the scandal have had their names formally cleared after the Court of Appeal quashed their wrongful criminal convictions.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »