Scandal Rocks Northern Ireland Fire Service as Two Firefighters Dismissed

UTV can reveal that two firefighters have been dismissed in a scandal rocking the Northern Ireland Fire Service . The focus - the Southern Area Command headquarters in Portadown. And there's been more than one investigation into claims of serious misconduct in the organisation. One of them is still ongoing. There are allegations and claims of serious misconduct – including drinking on the job – and allegations of bullying and harassment.
UTV understands two firefighters have been recently dismissed - they have 28 days to appeal the decision. We can also reveal there is a separate wider investigation still ongoing into allegations of bullying and harassment and that several other crew are off on long-term sick.A NIFRS Spokesperson said: “A robust internal investigation into allegations of misconduct at Portadown Fire Station has concluded. The appropriate action has been taken in line with NIFRS policy. We do not comment on individual employee matter
