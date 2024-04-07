Scandal-hit Ferguson Marine hires business performance coach for delayed CalMac ferries

Scandal -hit Ferguson Marine has hired a business performance coach to speed up work on two delayed and over budget CalMac ferries. Jim Gibson, 69, joined the board of the nationalised ­shipyard in Port Glasgow as a non-executive director . The firm is building the MV Glen Sannox and MV Glen Rosa, due to launch on Tuesday, which are six years late and will cost around three times their original £97million price.

Ferguson Marine’s latest accounts state non-executive directors work at least four days a month for £320 per day plus travel expenses – earning Gibson between £15,000-£20,000 a year. The move emerged after Ferguson chief executive David Tydeman was sacked. Mairi McAllan, the Minister responsible for ferries, denied any involvemen

