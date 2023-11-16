Scandal erupts at Channel Ten as Studio 10 host knew about show's cancellation in advance

There were very few who knew Studio 10 wouldn't be returning in 2024 before it was announced on Tuesday. But Daily Mail Australia can confirm the breakfast show's co-hosts Tristan MacManus and Angela Bishop were told the show was going to be axed months ago. A Channel Ten insider has revealed MacManus, 41, was quietly informed earlier in the year before it was even made official.

After learning he would be losing his gig, MacManus' team started working overtime to get him other opportunities on one of Network 10's 2024 programs. 'He was flown in to shoot a screen test with I'm A Celebrity host Julia Morris to take over Dr Chris Brown but the audition was a massive fail,' the source said. Scandal erupts at Channel Ten as it's revealed Studio 10 host knew the show was being axed at the START of the year before everyone else 'There was zero chemistry with Julia and he was clearly out of his depth trying to keep up with her signature zany antic

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F365: Man Utd Players Support Erik ten Hag Amid Goal Scoring IssuesManchester United players show support for Erik ten Hag and acknowledge the team's lack of goals. The article discusses the misconception about footballers and highlights Harry Maguire's potential and determination to prove himself. It also mentions Raphael Varane accepting ten Hag's decision to bench him in favor of Maguire. The actions of two players on social media suggest that ten Hag has not lost the dressing room.

Source: F365 | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: Ten Themes to Watch in the Coming YearA look at the rapidly changing world and ten themes to watch in the coming year, including elections, global democracy, and America's global choice.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

F365: Ranking the Manchester United squad under Erik Ten HagThere are big climbers and major fallers as we put ourselves in Erik ten Hag's bald head to assess the standing of the stars in his Manchester United squad. Fair play, Harry Maguire...

Source: F365 | Read more »

THEREGİSTER: Achieving 1993's Top-Ten Supercomputer Performance on a BudgetThis year marks the 30th anniversary of the Top500 ranking of the world's fastest supercomputers. To celebrate, we attempted to achieve the performance of a top-ten supercomputer from 1993 using virtual machines in the cloud. The fastest supercomputer in 1993 was Fujitsu's Numerical Wind Tunnel, with 140 CPU cores and 124 gigaFLOPS of double-precision performance.

Source: TheRegister | Read more »

F365: Man Utd Fans Backing Erik ten HagMan Utd fans are backing Erik ten Hag, who is more popular than Howard Webb right now. The article highlights the recent thrashings handed out by the current top 4 teams to emphasize the point.

Source: F365 | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: UK Supreme Court rules against plan to deport asylum seekers to RwandaRishi Sunak's pledge to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel to enter the UK by the next general election suffered a major blow on Wednesday as the Supreme Court ruled that the plan to deport migrants who came to the UK illegally across the Channel to Rwanda was not compatible with the UK's obligations under a number of national and international agreements.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »