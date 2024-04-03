Scammers Exploit Emotionally Charged Social Media Post to Trick Public

Scammers are using an emotionally charged social media post about a tiny baby who passed away, to trick the public into backing a bogus money making scheme online. The image shows a gold locket with the images of hand and footprints of a tot on one side and on the other, an inscription which reads: "Too precious for this world".

Sadly the photo appears to be genuine, but it has been stolen by scammers and is now being shared by the across Facebook in a bid to draw in concerned members of the public. And everyone who who shares these posts could become the victim of fraudsters

