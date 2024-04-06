Save Money on Car Cleaning with a Shark Cordless Hand Vac

Muddy feet, pets, messy children, or even the general day-to-day work rush are just a few reasons our cars get filthy. I used to spend at least £50 a month getting my car valeted, but since caving for a Dyson rival I can keep on top of it myself.....and it's saved me hundreds of pounds. £520 to be exact, in the last 12-months alone, and that's after I take off the £79.99 price I paid, although this deal makes it a lot cheaper to buy right now.

I don't even have a pet that I drive around but even without a mucky pup I still found endless dust, dirt, pebbles and hair build up in my car which is why I took it to be cleaned so much, but now I don't have to. As Samsung, Dyson, and Shark cordless vacuums soar in demand it can be tricky to know which ones are worth it, and for me, it's the trusty Shark Cordless Hand Vac. So I've documented my usual trundle down to my flat car park (vacuum in tow) to show you why you don't need to fork hundreds on a swanky Dyson V15 or £80 Lakeland versio

