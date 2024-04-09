Save £24 on Olay Regenerist Overnight Miracle Firming Face Mask at Boots

Skincare products that have proven results to give beauty fans a more youthful, smoothed-out complexion often come with a relatively hefty price tag. However, once a week, on Tuesdays, British retailer Boots gives shoppers the chance to get their hands on sought after skincare and beauty products for a fraction of their usual retail price, making them just £10.
And for those who are after a 'miracle' working anti-ageing mask that'll make a 'massive difference' to fine lines and wrinkles', one of the health and beauty retailer’s biggest savings comes in the form of this Olay Regenerist Overnight Miracle Firming Face Mask. The night cream usually costs £34, but for today only, it has been reduced to £10 at Boots, saving customers a whopping £24. Having earned a pretty impressive star rating of 4.4 with Boots shoppers, it's safe to say the mask 'makes a difference' and delivers ‘plumper and firmer feeling skin in just one night’ with a number of shoppers saying they wish they’d discovered the product ‘years ago’, reports The Mirror. One said: "From the first use I can feel it working, my face getting firmer and lifting. The next morning there are still no traces of sebum on my face. This mask has made my skin really clear and it looks brighter and firmer. I have had so many compliments since I started using it. It is a bit expensive well mid-price range really but a whole jar will last quite a while
Skincare Beauty Olay Regenerist Face Mask Boots Discount Savings Fine Lines Wrinkles Firming Plumper Customer Reviews
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »