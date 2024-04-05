Savannah Marshall to Make MMA Debut in Pursuit of Claressa Shields Showdown

Savannah Marshall recently announced her decision to make her MMA debut in the Professional Fighters League . Her main motivation behind this move is the prospect of a meeting with Claressa Shields in the cage. Marshall became the undisputed super-middleweight champion after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Manchester. This victory was her response to suffering her first career defeat at the hands of Shields on an all-female card in October 2022.
The rivalry between Marshall and Shields dates back to their amateur ranks, with Marshall being the only one to defeat Shields
Savannah Marshall MMA Debut Professional Fighters League Claressa Shields Super-Middleweight Champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn Rivalry Amateur Ranks
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »