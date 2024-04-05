Savannah Marshall to Make MMA Debut in Pursuit of Claressa Shields Showdown

Savannah Marshall recently announced her decision to make her MMA debut in the Professional Fighters League . Her main motivation behind this move is the prospect of a meeting with Claressa Shields in the cage. Marshall became the undisputed super-middleweight champion after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Manchester. This victory was her response to suffering her first career defeat at the hands of Shields on an all-female card in October 2022.

The rivalry between Marshall and Shields dates back to their amateur ranks, with Marshall being the only one to defeat Shields

