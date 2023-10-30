Saudi Arabia move 'ruled out' for ex-Nottingham Forest man Lingard

Jesse Lingard’s search for a new club since leaving Nottingham Forest goes on after seemingly being unable to secure a move to Al-Ettifaq.

Most recently, Lingard had been training with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in the Middle East. However, reports suggest he has left the club as rules on overseas players mean he won’t be putting pen to paper for them.READ MORE: Andrey Santos verdict delivered as Forest substitution explained

According to the Daily Star, another factor in the 30-year-old's month-long trial ending without a deal being secured was because his wage demands were too high. It is said the possibility of Al-Ettifaq making room to sign Lingard in January is unlikely.

Lingard had struggled to make an impact during his time at the City Ground. He made just 20 appearances for Steve Cooper's side and did not feature at all in their final seven games of last term. "It was difficult to kind of get a rhythm and play regular football, which is what I went out and searched for. Injuries can halt that progress, but it didn't stop me being part of the squad.

