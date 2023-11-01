Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £3.8m after prize rolls down

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £3.8 million, after no players won the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

This meant a rolldown in the £12.7 million Must Be Won draw boosted cash prizes for other winners and saw one ticketholder become a millionaire.No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.Additionally, 56 other ticket holders all won £8,788 after matching five numbers.Likewise, no-one won the £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

