Sato, Nakajima stun Suzuka fans with rare ‘reverse’ demo run

Sato and Nakajima piloted Super Formula’s pair of SF23 development cars, the Honda-powered ‘White Tiger’ and Toyota-powered ‘Red Tiger’ respectively, on Sunday morning ahead of the final round of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix venue.

“Because the regular drivers had just qualified, and the spectators have a good eye, I was worried that they would think, ‘These two old guys are slow…’,” said Sato. “So I asked if we could drive the track in reverse, and it was a lot of fun. “Even though we are both ex-F1 drivers, it had been quite a while since I drove a car as fast as this one.

