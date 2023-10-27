Sartee Bikes: Custom e-Cargo Bikes Designed by an MIT-Educated Mechanical Engineer

It only made sense for Jared Sartee to start designing cargo bikes. To start, Sartee is an avid mountain biker. He’s also a family man, lives in a small bike-friendly town, and is environmentally aware. Add to that his engineering expertise and you’ve got every reason to create a new brand of e-cargo bikes.

The frames are designed to be highly modular, offering plenty of options for various cargo boxes, platforms, or other accessories to be mounted to the main rail. The rail takes inspiration from industrial-standard 80/20 T-slot profile. The T-slot fits many off-the-shelf accessory brackets, so buyers can customize their cargo areas easily. The rail design also gives the bike a very low step-through shape so it’s easy to mount when fully loaded up.

Sartee Bikes is staying local with production wherever possible. The GRIN Technologies motors and controllers they use are made in Vancouver. Their S80 CAB soft cargo/kid carrier is made in Squamish. The aluminum front frames are extruded in China, but the 4130 Chromoly rear ends are built in Montreal. headtopics.com

I found Sartee’s steering mechanism worked well, offering no noticeable resistance or delay. While I rode the bike with no cargo the rear hub motor seemed to have plenty of power, whether from the throttle alone or with the five levels of pedal assist. The hydraulic disc brakes had ample power to stop the sizeable bike easily. Also, I was able to adjust the seat and handlebars to a comfortable position.

The S120 also offers an AWD option, which adds another hub motor to the front wheel. The second motor doubles the bike’s power output and allows it to haul loads up steeper grades. There is also a no motor option, and a motor kit can be retrofitted to the bikes if the buyer’s needs or preferences change. The S80 Cargo Cab provides an 800mm cargo area on a shorter and more nimble frame. With family use in mind, Sartee has designed the S80 CAB kid/cargo carrier for this model. headtopics.com

