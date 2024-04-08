Sari Schorr to Perform New Tracks at Oran Mor

Sari Schorr , known for her popular tunes like King of Rock and Roll and Ain't Got No Money, will be performing at Oran Mor on April 18. During the show, Sari will debut two new tracks from her upcoming album , set to be released this autumn. One of the songs, Hometown Girl, captures the timeless essence of blues rock and has gone through several revisions before earning its place in the setlist.

The other track, Highway 69, combines playful lyrics and suggestive undertones with pure rock 'n' roll. Sari is excited to visit Glasgow and is thrilled to have Matt Pearce and his band join her for a series of magical shows. She believes that live music brings people from different cultures and countries together, reminding us of our shared humanity. Sari acknowledges the importance of live music fans and local venues in keeping the music scene alive, and she wants them to be the first to hear her new music

