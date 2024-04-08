Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Her Figure in Black Swimsuit

Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her incredible figure in a one-piece black swimsuit this weekend. She looked sensational as she took to Instagram with a selection of gorgeous holiday snaps , some of which saw her underwater while snorkeling. The actress, 46, also displayed her toned physique while enjoying a sunbathing session with a few good books in a mystery location.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star completed the look with a pair of large cat-eye black shades as she wore a gold nameplate necklace that read Sarah. The mother-of-two captioned the post: 'Vacation dump 2 - underwater edition (bonus points for finding Flotsam or was it Jetsam ?!? )' Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her incredible figure in a one-piece black swimsuit this weekend She looked sensational as she took to Instagram with a selection of gorgeous holiday snaps, some which saw her underwater while snorkeling The actress, 46, displayed her toned physique above the coral; good thing no sharks were nearby Sarah was with her husband, actor Freddie Prinze Jr, after the pair celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last year. The actress shared a snap of the pairs legs as they sunbathed, looking out on the stunning view. Sarah was also seen underwater in a one piece bathing suit. In another snap, the star put on a very leggy display as she donned a summer dress. Their two children, who they prefer to keep out of the spotlight, were not seen in the photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar Figure Black Swimsuit Vacation Instagram Holiday Snaps Underwater Snorkeling Sunbathing Toned Physique Freddie Prinze Jr.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman inspired by grandma runs budget healthy cooking classesMichelle Odwyer said she began cooking when she was six-years-old

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Mum looks like 'something from zombie film' after childhood mistakeSarah says she was told she 'won't be winning any beauty contests'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Andrew Scott, Sarah Jessica Parker And Sarah Snook Among Stars Nominated For 2024 Olivier AwardsThe biggest night in theatre looks set to recognise a host of Hollywood talent this year.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Sarah Ferguson says she's 'full of admiration' for KateTaking to Instagram, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, fondly known as Fergie, payed tribute to mother-of-three Kate, saying that 'everyone is praying for her'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Sarah Ferguson says she's 'full of admiration' for Kate for speaking out about her chemoThe Princess of Wales reveals she has cancer in an unprecedented video address. Kate Middleton, with voice breaking with emotion, delivers an incredible message of hope to fellow cancer sufferers and the nation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »