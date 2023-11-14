Sarah Ferguson almost signed for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but failed to reach an agreement with ITV

Ant and Dec are just days away from welcoming a fresh new batch of celebrities into the jungle ahead of this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! And it's now been revealed that a member of the Royal family almost signed for the upcoming series but failed to reach an agreement with ITV, according to a report. Sarah Ferguson, 64, was set to enter the jungle in what would have been one of the show's biggest deals, The Sun reports.

A TV source told the publisher: 'Execs pulled out all the stops to get a huge name and were agonisingly close to sealing the deal with the Duchess. 'But part of the attraction of getting someone with an interesting life story is that there’s always the possibility of sharing it with the campmates.' Missing out: It's now been revealed that Sarah Ferguson almost signed for the upcoming series of I'm A Cele, but failed to reach an agreement with ITV (pictured last week) They added: 'For Fergie, the prospect of being put on the spot with millions watching at home was just too much. Neither side was willing to budge in the en

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Lewis Ferguson sent video message to Accies kids ahead of UEFA Youth League tieThe Scotland star was happy to wish the young stars well as they followed in his footsteps

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

METROUK: ITV responds after Angellica Bell's shock 'sacking' with 'no warning'Timing is everything.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: ITV Big Brother viewers call out Jordan's 'showmance' game plan after Henry kissBig Brother fans saw contestants Jordan and Henry share a steamy kiss in the hot tub on Sunday night with some questioning Jordan's motives this close to the final

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: ITV Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs' exit storyline 'sealed'Coronation Street favourite Tyrone will be taking a break from the cobbles as actor Alan Halsall recovers from a major operation - but how will he be written out?

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: James Martin issues heartfelt thank you after ITV show 'replaced'James Martin has thanked his fans for their support as he takes break from his ITV Saturday Morning show due to his cancer treatment

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

METROUK: ITV under fire for Big Brother subtitles blunder after Trish evictionOne viewer said the error rubbed ‘salt in the wound’.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »