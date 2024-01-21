Saracens and Northampton Saints seek revenge in Champions Cup last 16

Saracens will aim to get revenge for their record European defeat when they return to Bordeaux Begles in the Investec Champions Cup last 16. Northampton Saints also face Munster again, having beaten them on Saturday after being reduced to 14 men. There is an all Premiership fixture as Exeter Chiefs host Bath, while Harlequins host Glasgow Warriors and Leicester travel to Leinster.

The Irish province, runners-up over the past two seasons, finished their pool stage with a bonus-point win over the Tigers.This is another repeat fixture as the sides met in the second round, with the Stormers winning thanks to an injury-time Manie Libbok conversion. There is also an all-French match-up as top seed Toulouse host Racing 92 after victory over Cardiff for the Paris outfit South African side Bulls, who beat Bordeaux and Saracens in the pool stages, host Lyon - who beat them 29-28 in round two. The competition will resume after this year's Six Nations with the final being held in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 Ma





