Sara Cox Emotionally Records Audiobook Passage Featuring Steve Wright's Love Songs

Broadcaster Sara Cox felt a wave of emotion when recording a particular passage of the audiobook of her second novel, Way Back, in which a car radio is playing Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs. “It was a bit of an emotional ambush when I got to the Steve Wright’s love songs bit,” says the Radio 2 Teatime presenter, who had featured a nod to her much-loved colleague, who died in February, in the book. “But obviously I will never change it. It’s lovely that’s it’s in there.

It was really nice that he’s in there.” It was Cox, 49, who choked back tears when she paid a moving tribute on her radio show soon after his death was announced. “We were all really shocked. It was a real shaker. Nobody was expecting it at all. You just want to handle it as best you can because you want to support the listeners as well. 'You’ve got to remain in control, while at the same time obviously showing your emotion because you are genuinely shocked and really sa

