Santander Warns Customers of Purchase Scams

Santander has issued an important warning to all its customers after £7.3 million was lost to purchase scams last year. On average, a victim of the scam lost £500 to the scams, which see criminals pose as sellers on online marketplaces . The scammers post fake adverts offering items for sale which are not as described or simply do not exist. The buyer is encouraged to send the money via a method that does not offer relevant protection such as a bank transfer. Stop! Think Fraud .

We’re supporting the Home Office’s campaign to raise awareness and education around fraud. Taking a moment to stop, think and check before making a payment, purchase or sharing your personal details can help to protect yourself and your money. To combat the scam, Santander has teamed up with Gumtree to warn customers what they need to be aware of

