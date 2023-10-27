Sandro Tonali: Newcastle midfielder's 10-month ban for betting ratified by FIFA

The Newcastle midfielder will not be available for Saturday's trip to Wolves on Saturday - live on Sky Sports. More to follow.... This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates. Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

