Sandra Bullock focuses on young daughter as she is seen for the first time since husband's death

Stepping out with her 11-year-old daughter Laila, whom she adopted before meeting Bryan, Sandra was accompanied by a bodyguard and she lovingly kissed her daughter's head as they walked along the sidewalk holding hands in Los Angeles.Despite personal sadness, 59-year-old Sandra looked well, seeing off the autumn chill in a camel-colored coat, a casually cool white tee and wide-legged pants, paired with comfortable trainers.

Speaking of their decision not to marry, Sandra said: "I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's 4 children: from their movie roles to who they're married to

Get to know all about the Only Murders in the Building actress' four kids, Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy headed to the big screen as famous mom makes highly-anticipated announcementRyan Reynolds shares surprising selfie with rarely seen family member as he reveals happy coincidence – see sweet pic headtopics.com

Drew Barrymore gives tearful insight into how she repaired once-strained relationship with her mother

Sandra Bullock was seen for the first time since the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall in August - as she stepped out in LA with daughter Laila on Thursday. Randall died aged 57 on August 5 following a private three-year battle with ALS, (known as MND in the UK) - he had been in a relationship with Oscar-winner Bullock, 59, since 2015. The Speed star held her youngest child's hand and lovingly kissed her on the head as they walked with a bodyguard - nearly three months on from the family's tragic loss. Sandra wore a white top, tan coat and black trousers, teamed with sneakers and a black handbag. The Hollywood actress first met Bryan - a model-turned-photographer - in 2015, after he photographed her son Louis's birthday. It came five years after her messy divorce from Jesse James

