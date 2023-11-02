San Jose Earthquakes offseason guide: Priorities and how to add another creator

When taking the head coaching job, Luchi Gonzalez was clear about his goals for 2023: Making the playoffs. Goal accomplished: For only the third time since 2012, the Quakes qualified for the postseason. Unfortunately, just like their last two trips to the big dance, it was one-and-done. They made the playoffs with a negative goal difference (-4), which is an improvement from the last two times they snuck in with a -16 GD in 2020 and -21 (!) in 2017.

Center back , acquired ahead of the season, is on a big contract that’s expiring. If he departs, which is likely, that will free up space. San Jose holds options for (a designated player), Yueill and Thompson. If they decline Monteiro’s option, that would open up even more flexibility if they get some budget to sign a new DP. Monteiro had just one goal and three assists this season, insufficient numbers for a DP No. 10.

