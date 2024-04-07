Samsung Phone Owners Face Annoying Screen Issue

FUMING Samsung phone owners have faced a super annoying screen issue for some time now but there might finally be a quick fix for it. An unresponsive touchscreen is one of the most frustrating problems for any phone user as it leaves your mobile completely useless for a few seconds.It was such a big problem that Samsung was forced to step in and acknowledge the major issue.
Samsung setting gives '15% battery life' saving – ‘no impact to performance’ The main culprit seemed to be Google Discover as it had seemingly triggered the irregular touchscreen behaviour after downloading the new software.Samsung released the following statement detailing how to solve the frustrating touch screen fault. It says: “You can improve the problem by temporarily updating the Google app to the latest version, deleting the app's data, and then restarting your phon
Samsung Phone Screen Issue Unresponsive Touchscreen Google Discover Fix
