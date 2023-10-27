Samsung is adding £270 gifts to all shoppers orders, for free

Looking for a new phone this payday? Samsung is giving all Z Flip5 shoppers a huge £270 bundle when they pick up the brand's newest foldable handset. One of the biggest giveaways yet.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is brand new having only launched a few months ago, those who picked up the device during its flagship launch event will be well accustomed to the Pixel Buds2 Pro giveaway, a pair of Samsung's latest wireless earbuds which it threw into shoppers bags for free.

Now thanks to scoop from the Mirror Tech team, Samsung has added another freebie to Z Flip5 bags, and once ordered shoppers will get a duo worth a whopping £273 delivered with their new handset. That's a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, worth £219, and a £54 starter kit, a winner if you already had this £1,049 smartphone on your list to buy. headtopics.com

Although intrigued shoppers have to be quick as it's not certain when this duo freebie deal comes to an end, or if it will be offered again between now and Christmas. It is better news, however, if you're looking at another UK retailer to buy your shiny new handset from.

Whether you have a gift voucher, or want to stick with a certain provider then Samsung isn't the only place offering the deal. EE are also offering the free bundle and different to the splashing the outright price of £1,049 at once it's prices start from £19.94 a month. headtopics.com

Shoppers who head over to Amazon will be able to bag a free pair of Buds2 Pro too, although the £54 starter kit is missing at the Prime retailer. Not sure if the phone is right for you? The Z Flip 5 comes with updated Flex Window also known as the smaller 3.4-inch flippable cover screen, a seamless Flex Hinge (allows it to flip shut without a gap) and an updated selfie camera.

