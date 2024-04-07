Sambrook House Residential Care Home Shines a Light on Residents' Achievements

Sambrook House Residential Care Home , just north of Newport, set out to shine a light on the lives and achievement of those residents in their 28 bed unit. It was all about changing the perception of care home residents as a "collection of older people living their lives in, hopefully, a tranquil and caring community.

" Gill Gannon, the registered manager, said:"We discovered we had a ballet dancer, two talented pianists, an award-winning gardener, a number of excellent needlewomen and a war-time fire warden who is the subject of a chapter in a book. "One gentleman allowed us to display his Malaya campaign medal and another resident let us display her Imperial Service Medal, which she received from the Queen for her 30 years of service at the Central Ordinance Depot." The exhibition was opened with afternoon tea and prosecco and family and friends were invited to visit and view the exhibition over the bank holiday weekend

