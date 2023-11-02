Samaritans ‘needed more than ever’ as charity marks 70 years since first call

“We are proud to have met all the challenges we have faced since 1953, and especially grateful to all our amazing volunteers for their help over all these years. “As we look towards the future, we know people are struggling to cope and need us more than ever before.”

He said the focus now is on continuing to “be there for everyone, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in whatever way that works best for them” as he thanked volunteers and those who donate to “keep our services going”.Long-time volunteer Bob Howe, who has taken more than 10,000 calls in the two decades he has been with the charity, described it as a “great privilege to be there”.

The retired stockbroker, 68, from Leeds, said: “From my first calls, I quickly realised the value of Samaritans and how important and supportive our work is to people in need, be they suicidal or just needing to talk through whatever is happening to them at that time.

“Being a listening volunteer puts you right at the side of the person you are there to help, as if you were in the same room, and that makes it a very special place to be. It’s a great privilege to be there.”

He said would-be volunteers should rest assured they get good training before handling calls, and he encouraged anyone interested to go for it. He said: “If anyone is ever considering becoming a volunteer, my advice is not to be afraid you aren’t the right fit. Most people have it in them to become a Samaritan volunteer – we aren’t special people but with the excellent training and support what we do is very special indeed.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Police force told improvements still needed after watchdog assessmentWest Mercia Police had been told to improve how it investigates crimes and updates victims following an inspection in 2021.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Police force told improvements still needed after watchdog assessmentWest Mercia Police had been told to improve how it investigates crimes and updates victims following an inspection in 2021.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: No-One Needed Miriam Cates’s Working Mum Guilt-Trip Today, ThanksThe conservative MP gave working mums another guilt trip, by saying children are starting school in nappies because of a rise in working mums. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Engineering talent for the advanced manufacturing of food and drink is needed now more than everToday is National Engineering Day – a celebration of how engineers make a difference and help shape the future. Food probably isn’t the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about the impact of engineers, but engineering is essential to the future of the food and drink manufacturing sector.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

CRASH_NET_F1: Hamilton admits ‘big changes’ still needed with Mercedes ‘mirroring last year'Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes are currently “mirroring what we did last year” and still require “some real big changes” to compete with Red Bull in F1 2024.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 | Read more »

METROUK: PS5 Slim size comparison shots confirm online connection neededSomeone has managed to get a PS5 Slim early and has shown how much thinner and smaller it is than the original model.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »