Samantha Mostyn named as next governor-general of Australia

Businesswoman Samantha Mostyn has been named as the next governor-general of Australia. She will succeed David Hurley on July 1. Ms Mostyn has had a successful career in executive roles in sports, the arts, gender equality, and business.

She was the first woman to be appointed to the Australian Football League Commission.

Samantha Mostyn appointed next governor-general of AustraliaThe Governor-general is the monarch's representative in Australia and takes on a range of constitutional and ceremonial duties.

