Sam Northeast reaches 250 for Glamorgan; Surrey begin title defence against Lancashire

Somerset have wrestled back control after winning the toss and inserting Kent this morning. Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond fell in quick succession, halting Kent 's momentum. Joe Denly and Ben Compton tried to stabilize the innings, but Matt Renshaw 's wicket has put Surrey in a strong position.

Surrey won the toss and chose to bowl.

Sam Northeast Glamorgan Surrey Title Defence Lancashire Toss Kent Tawanda Muyeye Daniel Bell-Drummond Lewis Gregory Jack Leaning Ned Leonard Joe Denly Ben Compton Matt Renshaw

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Northeast completes double hundred for Glamorgan; Essex bowled out for 253Ben Duckett gets away with one there - Sam Cook drops short and Duckett's attempt at a hook flies high over the slips and to the boundary. A change in tactics for Jason Holder, who scoops a back of a length ball outside off stump down to fine leg for four. Inventive. A shorter fifth ball is pulled away square for four more. Karun Nair is moving through the gears smoothly this morning with a gentle steer wide of the slip cordon off Robinson for four more runs. Good carry and pace again for Robinson but still enough width for Nair to leave the ball. Similar to Chester-le-Street as the umpires at Headingley have advised an early lunch to be taken at 12:30 BST with a pitch inspection at 13:10.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Surrey, Hampshire, and Essex: Title Contenders in English County CricketSurrey are favourites to retain their title but Hampshire and Essex could make it close after strengthening their squads in the off-season. Ran champions Surrey close last season and should do so again. Title contenders with real squad depth.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Lala Kent reveals her pregnancy cravings, teases potential baby names and posts adorable snaps of...'She's Probably Pregnant!' Lala Kent takes a moment to appreciate herself and her constantly growing baby bump in this sweet and sincere moment shared to her Instagram account.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

£100,000 a year ‘doesn’t go far' in southwest Surrey - Chancellor defends claimJeremy Hunt was derided over the weekend for making the claim in a post on X about calls he had been making to residents as part of his work as an MP.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Boy, 12, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in KentPolice are appealing for witnesses after being called to a report of assault in Sittingbourne on Friday at around 3.55pm.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

'Turbo Roundabout' to be installed at Kent junction to reduce congestion, but what is it?Unlike conventional roundabouts, drivers are required to choose the direction they plan to travel in before entering the junction.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »