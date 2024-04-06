Sam Northeast reaches 250 for Glamorgan; Surrey begin title defence against Lancashire

Somerset have wrestled back control after winning the toss and inserting Kent this morning. Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond fell in quick succession, halting Kent 's momentum. Joe Denly and Ben Compton tried to stabilize the innings, but Matt Renshaw 's wicket has put Surrey in a strong position.
Surrey won the toss and chose to bowl.
Sam Northeast completes double hundred for Glamorgan; Essex bowled out for 253Ben Duckett gets away with one there - Sam Cook drops short and Duckett's attempt at a hook flies high over the slips and to the boundary. A change in tactics for Jason Holder, who scoops a back of a length ball outside off stump down to fine leg for four. Inventive. A shorter fifth ball is pulled away square for four more. Karun Nair is moving through the gears smoothly this morning with a gentle steer wide of the slip cordon off Robinson for four more runs. Good carry and pace again for Robinson but still enough width for Nair to leave the ball. Similar to Chester-le-Street as the umpires at Headingley have advised an early lunch to be taken at 12:30 BST with a pitch inspection at 13:10.
Boy, 12, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in KentPolice are appealing for witnesses after being called to a report of assault in Sittingbourne on Friday at around 3.55pm.
