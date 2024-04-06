Sam Northeast makes history with highest first-class score at Lord's

Sam Northeast made history for Glamorgan in Vitality County Championship Division Two after hitting the highest first-class score recorded at Lord’s against Middlesex . The captain hit 335 not out to overtake Graham Gooch’s 333 for England against India in 1990 and put on an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 299 with Colin Ingram (132 not out) before Glamorgan declared on 620 for three.

Sam Robson was the first to fall for Middlesex seven runs short of a century but the hosts finished day two trailing by 482 runs with nine wickets remaining. Essex bowler Sam Cook put in an impressive display in Division One, taking a hat-trick as his side lead Nottinghamshire by 24 runs at Trent Bridge

