Sam Northeast completes double hundred for Glamorgan ; Essex bowled out for 253; play going on at Edgbaston, Hove and Canterbury. Ben Duckett gets away with one there - Sam Cook drops short and Duckett's attempt at a hook flies high over the slips and to the boundary. A change in tactics for Jason Holder , who scoops a back of a length ball outside off stump down to fine leg for four. Inventive. A shorter fifth ball is pulled away square for four more.
Karun Nair is moving through the gears smoothly this morning with a gentle steer wide of the slip cordon off Robinson for four more runs. Good carry and pace again for Robinson but still enough width for Nair to leave the ball. Similar to Chester-le-Street as the umpires at Headingley have advised an early lunch to be taken at 12:30 BST with a pitch inspection at 13:10
Sam Northeast Double Hundred Glamorgan Essex Cricket Ben Duckett Sam Cook Jason Holder Karun Nair Headingley
