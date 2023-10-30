Sam Heughan teases fans with 'taps aff' snaps as he enjoys Caribbean holiday

Outlander star Sam Heughan has driven fans wild after he stripped off as he enjoyed a holiday to the Caribbean.

The Scots star - who is famed for starring as Jamie Fraser in STARZ time-travelling drama Outlander - shared some snaps during a holiday to Charlestown, St Kitts & Nevis. The 43-year-old posted the snaps alongside some beach emojis, promoting the St. Kitts Caribbean Resort.@barbara_k_va wrote: "Not being disrespectful because my comment may be considered sexist but OMG. I’m an old lady and these photos are life threatening because. Well. Oh Lordy!"

@cjerlishappy penned: "Such a beautiful man … you light and energy is amazing!.. we need more people like you in this world .. I am so happy to see you enjoying life"@mrs_lamprell chimed: "Knew there was a reason I loved outlander so much."He appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show last week. headtopics.com

The pair enjoyed a drink together - as Sam promoted his new Gin line, The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin. The best of Outlander During the show, he joked: "It's a bit like the Tardis, I've got everything in there, bottles of gin..."Get the latest celebrity gossip and telly news sent straight to your inbox. Sign up to our weekly Showbiz newsletter here.

