Sam Heughan gets into the 'spirit' of Halloween with his Sassenach Gin

Sam Heughan's alcohol empire has continued to grow since he first launched his Sassenach Whisky in 2020.

Now, the actor best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the much-loved time-travelling drama Outlander, has expanded his whiskey and tequila range with The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin. First launched in June 2023, the star revealed the venture on his Instagram with a video introducing the bottle and its carefully crafted flavours.

He wrote: "So proud! I personally spent so much time, tried and tested all the botanicals available in Scotland and then came up with this unique batch of 8 botanicals, inspired by home, in the southwest of Scotland."Taking to the social media app, Sassenach Spirits wrote: "Weekends are best enjoyed with #Sassenach. Share your Halloween party with us and be sure to tag!" headtopics.com

The star first made his way into the spirits world in early 2020 when he released his whisky brand, The Sassenach Whisky, a sweet nod to his character Jamie Fraser and his on-screen wife, Claire Fraser.

The following year, he released a tequila in partnership with El Tequileño, The Sassenach Select, making his new gin the third spirit to join his Outlander-themed empire.

The best of Outlander Previously, the star teased his new gin collection as he took to TikTok to explain: "I'm here in America, in Santa Monica, and I am tasting lots of little bottles of gin to make the finest gin and tonic as we are creating the Sassenach gin. I can't wait to share it with you."

