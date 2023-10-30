Sam Greenwood focussing on short-term Boro goals despite Leeds United clause

Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood says his focus is on the short-term with Middlesbrough and improving under Michael Carrick after scoring the winner for Boro in a 2-1 win over Norwich City. The Whites forward, who signed a season-long loan with Boro in the summer, could make his move to the Riverside a permanent one come the end of the season.

Greenwood scored the opening goal in Boro's trip to Carrow Road and is making quite the impression at the Riverside. Speaking after the win, Greenwood told BBC Tees after: “It feels brilliant. We knew this would be a tough place to come, but we stuck at it and got the result we needed.

"To be fair, the gaffer said at half-time that we need to start quickly because we were doing well in the first half. When chances fall to you that early, there is always that risk that you’re not quite fully switched back on yet."For me personally, I’m trying to be more clinical and focused on those little chances you get and making sure I make them count. I did that and got the early goal, and then we worked hard and defended well to keep the result. headtopics.com

Greenwood had to bide his time after sealing the loan move back to his native North East, with an injury delaying his start at Carrick's side. The Boro forward is intent on improving during his time on Teesside, rather than thinking about his long-term future.

He said: “We just have to keep going now. I’m happy with how things are going for me personally right now, but we’re a proper team here. Rather than looking at it as just about me, it’s more important that we focus on the team. headtopics.com

"For me personally, it is going well and I’m really happy, but I’m just focused on helping the team keep pushing. There’s a lot of hard work going into this run, the way we train etc and the hard work is paying off.”

