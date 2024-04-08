Salvage Operation of Baltimore Bridge Continues as Containers are Removed from Dali Cargo Ship

The salvage operation of the Baltimore Bridge continues as crews have started removing containers from the deck of the Dali cargo ship. Last month, the ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Video captured the moment the huge ship hit the bridge support, causing the entire thing to collapse. Bodies of three of the six roadway workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed have been recovered, and the other three are presumed dead.
Salvage crews started to remove containers from the deck of the cargo ship on Sunday, with the hope of progressing towards removing parts of the bridge that lie across the ship's bow. In a statement Key Bridge Response Unified Command said: 'Salvors removed containers from the M/V Dali as part of the effort to gain access to the portion of the Key Bridge that lies atop the ship. The transfer of containers from the M/V Dali will continue in the coming days, as weather permits.' This was described as a 'critical step' in the salvage operation as it would allow the safe removal of the remains of the bridge - and eventual clearing of the waterway. Since 26 March, only 32 vessels have been able to pass through temporary channels on either side of the wreckage, officials said. US Coast Guard Captain David O'Connell said: 'The Unified Command is concurrently progressing on its main lines of effort to remove enough debris to open the channel to larger commercial traffi
