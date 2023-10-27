Salvador Dalí masterpiece leaves Glasgow to 'return home'

It is regarded as one of Scotland’s most treasured paintings and the greatest work of art in Glasgow’s civic collection.

Now Salvador Dalí's Christ of St John of The Cross has left Glasgow and returned ‘home’ for the first time since Director of Glasgow Art Galleries and Museums Dr Tom Honeyman secured it for the city for £8,200 more than seven decades ago.The painting, now valued at more than £60 million, is the focus of a new temporary exhibition - the largest the museum has hosted since it opened nearly 50 years ago - which runs until the end of April next year.

The painting was originally scheduled to arrive at the museum in Figueres - where Dalí is buried in an unmarked crypt - in November of 2020 but was rescheduled due to the Covid pandemic. The seascape in the painting is the bay of Portlligat, a small village on the Costa Brava where Dalí lived and worked from 1930 to 1982. headtopics.com

At a press presentation for the new exhibition at The Dalí Theatre and Museum on Wednesday - attended by around 100 journalists - the Director of the Dalí Museums and curator of the exhibition, Montse Aguer, said it was an “emotional day” for the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation.

“But it is a unique exhibition, the painting has never left the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.” A museum spokesperson said: “The exhibition will allow us to revisit a work that had not been seen in Spain since 1952, when it was exhibited in Madrid and Barcelona. And even more importantly, it will allow us to enter the artist's universe and explore the relevance of Dalí's workshop in the bay of Portlligat, located in a landscape without which the painting would not acquire its full meaning. headtopics.com

