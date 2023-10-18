Saltburn: A Twisted Comedy-Psychodrama Set in an Aristocratic Estate

In Emerald Fennell 's latest film, you're cordially invited to Saltburn , an aristocratic family's sprawling estate – and the site of a twisted comedy-psychodrama that will have you hanging on every word. One of the most anticipated films of 2023, Saltburn chronicles the journey of Oxford University student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), initially a fish out of water, who gets accepted into the inner circle of handsome, immensely-privileged Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi).

The action intensifies when Oliver receives an invitation to spend the summer with his new friend at Saltburn , the Catton's family mansion – a world which is fairytale-like and nightmarish in equal measures. With a cast that includes Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Richard E. Grant and Conversations with Friends' Alison Oliver, and Margot Robbie behind the scenes as an executive producer, Fennell's much-awaited second film (following her Academy Award winning Promising Young Woman) is a gripping watch that will have you chronically unsure whether to laugh, cry or gawp wide-eyed at the scree





Read more: GLAMOURMAGUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Toff Boys: Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn Uncovers The Dark Side Of The British Upper ClassDreaming spires, sexual obsession and indie sleaze collide in Emerald Fennell’s scintillating new thriller ‘Saltburn’. Hayley Maitland meets the director and cast.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

ANOTHERMAGAZİNE: The Best Films to Watch at BFI London Film Festival 2023From Emerald Fennell’s tale of privilege and obsession (Saltburn) to Jonathan Glazer’s subversive Auschwitz tale; here are eleven films to look out for at LFF this year

Source: AnOtherMagazine | Read more »

ESQUİREUK: Costume Designer Uses Facebook Photos for Research in Saltburn MovieSophie Canale, the costume designer for Emerald Fennell’s highly-anticipated movie Saltburn, reveals that she used Facebook photos as a source of fashion inspiration for the film's costumes.

Source: EsquireUK | Read more »

ESQUİREUK: A Spoiler-Free Guide to Saltburn’s Biggest ShocksSaltburn - Teaser Trailer (Warner Bros.)

Source: EsquireUK | Read more »

BBCEMT: Saltburn film review: 'Lurid' comedy skewers Britain's super-richEmerald Fennell, the director of Promising Young Woman is back with a 'stickily sensual' black comedy full of one-liners and stand-out performances from Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

HELLOMAG: I saw Saltburn at the BFI London Film Festival - and this is my honest reviewHere’s what our Film Editor thought watching Saltburn at the LFF…

Source: hellomag | Read more »