Saltburn: A Tale of Decadence and Debauchery in Oxford

In the opening minutes of Saltburn, Emerald Fennell’s raucous tale of decadence and debauchery, we see a nervous fresher, Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), enter his Oxford college (unnamed, but ostensibly Brasenose) and embark on a new chapter of his life.

Soon, he’ll cross paths with Jacob Elordi’s Felix Catton, a blue-blooded charmer who sweeps him off to his magnificent family estate – but, before that, the first portion of the film plays out in the dusty libraries, cavernous dining halls, cosy pubs, wood-panelled offices and grotty common rooms of this historic university. Since Brideshead Revisited whet the public appetite for tales of punting, picnicking and youthful misadventure under the city’s honey-coloured dreaming spires, there’s been no shortage of films and TV shows trying to document the undergraduate experience – The Riot Club, Tolkien, Anatomy of a Scandal – but few have been successfu





BritishVogue » / 🏆 14. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barry Keoghan's 'extreme' Saltburn scenes are most shocking in yearsBarry Keoghan's 'extreme' new movie is about to leave viewers horrified

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Barry Keoghan's 'extreme' Saltburn scenes are most shocking in yearsBarry Keoghan's 'extreme' new movie is about to leave viewers horrified

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Barry Keoghan's 'extreme' Saltburn scenes are most shocking in yearsBarry Keoghan's 'extreme' new movie is about to leave viewers horrified

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi steal the show at Saltburn premiereMargot Robbie and Jacob Elordi were the center of attention at the Los Angeles premiere of Emerald Fennell's new film Saltburn. Robbie stunned in a strapless look, while Elordi suited up for the red carpet. The film is produced by Robbie's company LuckyChap Entertainment and stars Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jacob Elordi attends premiere of Saltburn in Los AngelesJacob Elordi looked dapper in a three-piece suit as he joined other celebrities at the premiere of his latest film, Saltburn, in Los Angeles. The Australian actor dressed to impress in sleek brown satin slacks and a matching suit jacket and waistcoat. Saltburn is a dark, comedic thriller set to release in theaters this week.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Costume Designer Uses Facebook Photos for Research in Saltburn MovieSophie Canale, the costume designer for Emerald Fennell’s highly-anticipated movie Saltburn, reveals that she used Facebook photos as a source of fashion inspiration for the film's costumes.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »