Saltburn: A Spirited and Provocative Film

You know what the problem with Brideshead Revisited was? Too much Catholicism, not enough gak or wanking in the bath. In her spirited (euphemism for: batshit) sort-of update to Waugh’s English country house classic, the British writer-director Emerald Fennell chucks everything at the screen to see what sticks.

Like its predecessor, Fennell’s debut Promising Young Woman, a rape-revenge black comedy that won her an Oscar for best original screenplay, Saltburn revels in its own provocations and transgressions. It’s Brideshead meets The Talented Mr Ripley meets Tales of the Unexpected. It’s a comedy of manners, a social satire, a riotous farce, a twisted romance and a histrionic melodrama, all in two wildly uneven hours. There’s full-frontal nudity, there are montages, and voiceovers, and there’s a framing device. There are some Class A performances and there’s a plot that loses itself as completely as a rave casualty. This is filmmaking that’s swigging from the Champagne bottle. The result is a bit of a mess, but you can’t fault the energy or the ambitio

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ESQUİREUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Barry Keoghan's 'extreme' Saltburn scenes are most shocking in yearsBarry Keoghan's 'extreme' new movie is about to leave viewers horrified

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Barry Keoghan's 'extreme' Saltburn scenes are most shocking in yearsBarry Keoghan's 'extreme' new movie is about to leave viewers horrified

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Barry Keoghan's 'extreme' Saltburn scenes are most shocking in yearsBarry Keoghan's 'extreme' new movie is about to leave viewers horrified

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi steal the show at Saltburn premiereMargot Robbie and Jacob Elordi were the center of attention at the Los Angeles premiere of Emerald Fennell's new film Saltburn . Robbie stunned in a strapless look, while Elordi suited up for the red carpet. The film is produced by Robbie's company LuckyChap Entertainment and stars Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Jacob Elordi attends premiere of Saltburn in Los AngelesJacob Elordi looked dapper in a three-piece suit as he joined other celebrities at the premiere of his latest film, Saltburn , in Los Angeles. The Australian actor dressed to impress in sleek brown satin slacks and a matching suit jacket and waistcoat. Saltburn is a dark, comedic thriller set to release in theaters this week.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

ESQUİREUK: Costume Designer Uses Facebook Photos for Research in Saltburn MovieSophie Canale, the costume designer for Emerald Fennell’s highly-anticipated movie Saltburn , reveals that she used Facebook photos as a source of fashion inspiration for the film's costumes.

Source: EsquireUK | Read more »