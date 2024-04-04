Salma Hayek Expresses Excitement for Beyonce's Debut Country Album

Salma Hayek shared her enthusiasm for Beyonce's debut country record on Wednesday. The Frida star, 57, posted a number of snaps, including two of her with Bandidas co-star Penelope Cruz, 49, revealing the pair have been waiting for '20 years' for the album. The throwback pics showed Hayek and Cruz rocking full Western looks – cowboy hats, bustiers, and guns in holsters. 'Dear @beyonce, Penelope and I have been waiting 20 YEARS for this album! FINALLY, it was worth it.

#CowboyCarter,' she captioned the post. Salma and Penelope starred as women from two different backgrounds in 19th-century Mexico in the 2006 action Western film, where they joined forced against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate (Dwight Yoakam

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

