Salisbury's old Debenhams building opens as Bradbeers

A new department store has opened in a former Debenhams building in Salisbury creating 70 jobs in the city.

Bradbeers, which has a long retail heritage dating back to 1837, has refit the building which also includes a café and place to get travel money.He added the store has been "totally revitalised", with a new shopfit, new floors and ceilings.Greg Davies from Bradbeers said they wanted to make sure it was up and running before Christmas.Mr Davies said they were especially pleased to get the store up and running before Christmas.

As well as selling a variety of usual products, Mr Davies said they will also stock "fashion that has been recycled".Homewares, clothes, cosmetics and a café is in the new store Salisbury Business Improvement District - which has been involved in the retail offering in the city - said Bradbeers has put "massive investment" into the shop. headtopics.com

Dan Collins, from Salisbury BID, said the opening of the store was "amazing news" and a "long time coming".Follow BBC West on

Read more:

bbcemt »

The man who gave us Stonehenge: How wealthy lawyer bought Neolithic monument for £6,600 before...The 5,000-year-old stone circle on Salisbury Plain was once in private hands and therefore at the mercy of vandals and thieves looking to pocket a bit of history. Above: The stones in 1870. Read more ⮕

Innocent reporter Evan Gershkovich has birthday behind bars on Putin’s orders after 211 days locked up on b...Evan Gershkovich’s sister opens up about getting journalist brother back Read more ⮕

Kyle Richards admits split with Mauricio Umansky was HER IDEA as she reveals their new living...Kyle Richards opens up about her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky Read more ⮕

Kyle Richards admits split with Mauricio Umansky was HER IDEA as she reveals their new living...Kyle Richards opens up about her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky Read more ⮕

Kyle Richards admits split with Mauricio Umansky was HER IDEA as she reveals their new living...Kyle Richards opens up about her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky Read more ⮕

Newcastle vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Magpies look to build on historic PSG win against German giantsFrank Leboeuf blames Luis Enrique for PSG’s defeat to Newcastle in the Champions League as the occasion got to the French Champions Read more ⮕