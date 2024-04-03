Salford seafood restaurant reopens after temporary closure

A new Salford restaurant that promises customers ‘the freshest and tastiest Seafood Boils known to man’ has reopened after closing for several days. Crabbish on Chapel Street had its ‘grand opening’ on Monday, February 5 after a lengthy refurbishment but closed temporarily last week. A notice appeared in the restaurant window last Wednesday (March 27) stating there was no longer a lease, causing confusion among customers.

Today (March 3) a spokesperson from Crabbish confirmed the restaurant has now reopened and revealed plans for a refurbishment are in the works. A spokesperson from the restaurant told the Manchester Evening News: “We’re so happy and excited to be reopening with new systems and processes in place

