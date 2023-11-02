Sales of low and zero alcohol drinks soar during lockdown

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Sales of low and zero alcohol drinks soar by a third during virus lockdown. No or low-alcohol beers are booming in popularity, with sales jumping by 23 per cent during the past year compared to the previous 12 months. The Government announced in September it is planning to bump up the legal limit for an alcohol-free tipple from 0.05 per cent ABV to 0.5 per cent to convert more drinkers to them. The drinks are often considered a healthier alternative, as research shows they slash the damage booze inflicts on the body. The latest study, published in the Journal of Food Protection, looked at the potential danger non-alcoholic beers can pose when it comes to harbouring bacteria. Researchers put tiny amounts of five bacteria strains including E. coli and salmonella in non- and low-alcohol beers. The beers were then placed in storages of 4C and 14C for 63 days to see whether the bacteria would survive

Glastonbury 2024 Ticket Sales: Everything You Need to KnowGet all the information you need about ticket sales for Glastonbury 2024, including registration details and festival dates. Read more ⮕

Helmet technology company Mips records slump in salesHelmet technology company Mips, known for its safety system, experienced a 32% decrease in sales in the third quarter due to weak demand in cycling. The 'Sport' category, which includes cycling sales, declined by 29% year-over-year. Despite this, CEO Max Strandwitz remains confident about long-term growth opportunities in the bike sub-category. Read more ⮕

Fire Service Calls for Regulation of Charger Sales After Tragic FireCambridgeshire Fire Service is urging for better regulation of online sales of chargers following a fire that resulted in the death of a mother and her two children. The fire was caused by an electric bike battery that was left charging overnight. The fire service has expressed concerns about the lack of regulation for online marketplaces and the potential risks of using incorrect chargers. Read more ⮕

Trading Standards and Police Crack Down on Illegal Sales of Fireworks, Vapes, and iPhone CoversTrading Standards and police in Lancashire have teamed up to tackle the sale of illegal fireworks, vapes, and iPhone covers. Underage test buyers attempted to purchase age-restricted products, resulting in eight retailers failing the test. Illegal vapes, counterfeit iPhone covers, and illicit cigarettes were also seized during the operation. Read more ⮕

UK Arms Sales to Israel and Calls for Apology for Killing of Kenyan HairdresserThe UK has sold weaponry to Israel, including parts for F-35 jets used in bombing Gaza. The family of a Kenyan hairdresser and sex worker allegedly killed by a member of the British Army in 2012 called for King Charles to apologize. The King acknowledged the violence committed against Kenyans during their fight for independence but did not issue an apology. Kenya's President praised the King's courage but emphasized the need for reparations. Read more ⮕

Massive Discounts on Top Brands at Secret SalesShop for clothes, shoes, and accessories from popular brands like River Island, Topshop, ASOS, and Miss Selfridges at a fraction of their original price on the Secret Sales website. Items are available for less than £10, with discounts of up to 90%. Act fast as sizes are already selling out! Read more ⮕