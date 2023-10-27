Salah ‘increasingly likely’ to ‘quit’ Liverpool after latest update; Saudi club ‘hopeful’ of De Bruyne signing

It’s looking more and more likely that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will leave the Premier League club in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

A source has told the website that Salah’s move to Saudi Arabia is ‘expected to go through’ next year with a £225m bid reportedly being prepared for next summer. It is understood that De Bruyne is ‘a serious target for Saudi Pro League officials as they attempt to grow the profile of their fledgeling football operation worldwide’ and they are ‘set to step up their pursuit’ of the Belgium international in 2024.

Salah made history in Liverpool’s victory over Toulouse on Thursday night as he came off the bench to score his 43rd goal in major European competitions for the Reds, which is the most scored by any player for an English club. headtopics.com

Bukayo Saka: He tackles, he shoots, he creates, he is the identikit winger. It helps when you’ve been behind enemy lines as a full-back.We’re sure David Moyes will be just thrilled by one of his players claiming another is the ‘perfect replacement’ for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.West Ham attacker Michail Antonio has backed Jarrod Bowen to replace Liverpool star Mo Salah amid reports linking the Egyptian with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

F365 »

Jude Bellingham transfer claim made as Liverpool sent Mohamed Salah messageWe have rounded up the latest Liverpool headlines as claims are made over Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah Read more ⮕

Premier League star says own teammate the ‘perfect replacement’ for Salah at LiverpoolWe're sure David Moyes will be just thrilled by one of his players claiming another is the 'perfect replacement' for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. Read more ⮕

Ruthless Salah decision proves Liverpool can rip up football 'rulebook'Paul Gorst delivers his Liverpool match verdict on the emphatic Europa League Group E win over Toulouse at Anfield Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mo Salah breaks Thierry Henry record in Liverpool's Europa League winLiverpool thrashed Toulouse 5-1. Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mo Salah breaks Thierry Henry record in Liverpool's Europa League winLiverpool thrashed Toulouse 5-1. Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mo Salah breaks Thierry Henry record in Liverpool's Europa League winLiverpool thrashed Toulouse 5-1. Read more ⮕