Sainsbury's reports a 27% drop in profits

Supermarket Sainsbury’s has revealed a 27% fall in half-year profits, but cheered soaring grocery sales as it focused on keeping food costs down for cash-strapped customers. The grocery chain and Argos owner posted statutory pre-tax profits of £275 million for the six months to September 16, down from £376 million a year ago.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits remained flat at £340 million. It reported a 6.6% rise in like-for-like retail sales, excluding fuel, in its second quarter, down from growth of 10% in the first three months, as its performance was impacted by a difficult performance for its clothing range.

Total grocery sales jumped 8.9% in the second quarter and 10.1% over the first half, but was partially offset by a tough market for general merchandise and clothing, with second quarter sales down 0.6% and 14.6% respectively. But the group said full-year profits are now expected to be in the “upper half” of its guidance, at between £670 million and £700 million as efforts to keep prices low has boosted grocery sales. headtopics.com

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “Food is firmly back at the heart of Sainsbury’s.” He added: “We know people are still finding things tough and we’re working harder than ever to reduce our costs, putting the money back into our customers’ pockets through lower prices on the products they buy most often.

