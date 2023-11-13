SAG-AFTRA Approves Historic Deal with AMPTP

The agreement forged with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) was approved by the majority of SAG-AFTRA's board, with 86 percent voting in favor and 14 percent voting against the contract. The union, short for Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, said the deal will now be passed onto hundreds of thousands of its members for a final decision.
"We have forged the biggest deal in industry history which broke pattern, established new revenue streams and passed a historic $1 billion plus dollar deal with the most progressive AI protections ever written, I feel pretty confident in saying this is a paradigm shift of seismic proportions!" SAG-AFTRA's President Fran Drescher] of the proposed contract shows that producers need to obtain explicit consent from actors and actresses to generate digital replicas of their face, bodies, and voices using AI. If the performer is dead, they will need permission from the deceased person's representative, or the union itsel
