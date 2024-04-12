Safety Warning Issued to Tourists After Motorhome Blown Down Hill

A safety warning has been issued to tourists travelling the world-famous North Coast 500 (NC500) route after a motorhome was blown down a hill amid Storm Kathleen . The incident occurred in Sheildaig last weekend and resulted in significant financial loss for the owner of the motorhome hire company.

The owner has now warned tourists about the challenges of driving a motorhome in extreme weather conditions.

Safety Warning Tourists North Coast 500 Motorhome Storm Kathleen Extreme Weather Conditions

SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

