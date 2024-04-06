Safety warning issued for stormy conditions on the coast

A safety warning has been issued to anyone who is planning on travelling to the coast this weekend. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution ( RNLI ) has issued a safety warning after the Met Office predicted stormy conditions in the North West. This weekend (6-7 April), parts of the north west coast could experience wind speeds of up to 40mph, leading to unpredictable seas and challenging conditions .

The weather warning is for today, April 6, and the RNLI is urging those who plan to visit the coast to take extra precautions. If you're planning on going in the water, it's advised to head to a lifeguarded beach. RNLI lifeguards will be on patrol at several beaches including New Brighton, West Kirby, Moreton, Harrison Drive and the Plateaux, as well as Southport, Ainsdale, Formby and Crosby from 10am-6pm until the 14 April

