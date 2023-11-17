Safety of Russian-occupied nuclear plant in Ukraine jeopardised

The safety of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been ‘jeopardised’ after a number of ‘emergency incidents’ this week. Ukraine’s leading nuclear energy company, which operated the site until Russian forces seized control in the early days of the war, has warned that ‘incompetent’ workers have violated licensing operations as recently as November 14. ‘The Russians’ actions are totally incompetent,’ said Energoatom’s president Petro Kotin.

‘With their actions, the invaders once again jeopardise the safety of the plant’s operation and cause the constant degradation of equipment and an increase in dangerous cases of its failures. ‘And this can lead to an emergency at any moment.’ If there were to be a major nuclear incident at the power plant, it could put several countries in mainland Europe at grave ris

